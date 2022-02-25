Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $117,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average is $144.85. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $100.02 and a twelve month high of $250.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.