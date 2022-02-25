Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,431 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.0% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 394.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 285,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 227,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

