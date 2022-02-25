Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.93. 22,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,470. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.87 and a 200 day moving average of $163.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -325.37, a PEG ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski bought 591 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.45 per share, for a total transaction of $103,690.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 48,588 shares worth $8,548,476. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.