Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 933.60%.

Shares of NYSE:NM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,778. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.91. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 449.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 83,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 136.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.