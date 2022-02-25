SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.60. 122 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.