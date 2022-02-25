Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.09 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.
Shares of NYSE:AGO traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.52. 21,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.17. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.
Separately, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Assured Guaranty Company Profile
Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.
