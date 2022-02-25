Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.09 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.52. 21,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.17. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,302,000 after acquiring an additional 993,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.