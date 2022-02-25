Critical Contrast: Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Organovo and AVROBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 0 1 0 3.00 AVROBIO 0 4 4 0 2.50

AVROBIO has a consensus price target of $10.89, indicating a potential upside of 616.37%. Given AVROBIO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than Organovo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of AVROBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Organovo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of AVROBIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Organovo has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVROBIO has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and AVROBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo N/A -32.38% -31.38% AVROBIO N/A -52.79% -49.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Organovo and AVROBIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $2.20 million 12.47 -$16.83 million ($1.36) -2.32 AVROBIO N/A N/A -$119.71 million ($2.87) -0.53

Organovo has higher revenue and earnings than AVROBIO. Organovo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVROBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Organovo (Get Rating)

Organovo Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company was founded in April 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

About AVROBIO (Get Rating)

Avrobio, Inc. engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis. The company was founded by Geoff Mackay, Kim Warren, Christopher Mason, and Jeffrey Medin in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

