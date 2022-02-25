Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Simulations Plus reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

SLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,546. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,482,000 after buying an additional 62,517 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 695,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 219,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,334. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $76.65. The company has a market cap of $785.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

