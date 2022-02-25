BMO Capital Markets Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Target Price to $88.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 69.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.95.

AEM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.89. 339,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $237,937,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $63,847,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 967,094 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $49,135,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $45,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

