MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Trading Down 18.7%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) dropped 18.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96.
MOL Magyar Olaj- Ã©s GÃ¡zipari NyilvÃ¡nosan MukÃ¶do RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. It operates through five business units: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other.
