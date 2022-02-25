Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$2.04. Approximately 10,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 24,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$41.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

