Newscope Capital (OTC:PHRRF) Trading Down 4.7%

Newscope Capital Corp. (OTC:PHRRF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 167,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 385,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Newscope Capital in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

Newscope Capital Corp. functions as an holding company. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

