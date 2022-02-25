EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Square by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Square by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Square by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.66.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

