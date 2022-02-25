WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,688,000 after acquiring an additional 71,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,385,000 after buying an additional 75,835 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,455,000 after buying an additional 213,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
SWK stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.63. 20,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,403. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.21 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.
SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.
About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.
