FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $215.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $206.31 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

