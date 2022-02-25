West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.200-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $385.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

