UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of UMH stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. 7,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 474.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter worth $216,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMH. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

