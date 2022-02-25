Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,858,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

