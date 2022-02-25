CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 9,010 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock opened at $175.94 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.06 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.54.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.