Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) will report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Immunic posted earnings of ($1.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Immunic.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMUX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Immunic by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Immunic by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,815. Immunic has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $278.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.83.

About Immunic (Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.