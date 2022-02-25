Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRTS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 10,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $76,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $170,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,668 shares of company stock worth $670,220. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 634.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRTS stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. 6,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,603. The firm has a market cap of $176.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

