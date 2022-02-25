iShares MSCI Germany ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 19,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,090% compared to the typical volume of 1,665 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. 688,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,334,916. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $36.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.