Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TENX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

TENX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,567. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 178,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

