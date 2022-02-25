Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,280 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIX. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 58 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,486. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $81.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

