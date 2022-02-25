BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. BGSF posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BGSF.

Get BGSF alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 1,624.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

BGSF traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. 55 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,394. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. BGSF has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

BGSF Company Profile (Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.