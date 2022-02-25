Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $19.77 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,365 shares of company stock valued at $87,600,457. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $134.66 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $139.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average is $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.