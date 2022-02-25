Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,924 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.9% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $122,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, February 17th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

AAPL opened at $163.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.42 and its 200 day moving average is $158.91. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

