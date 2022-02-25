Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Target by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,369,000 after purchasing an additional 163,824 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,068,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $702,113,000 after purchasing an additional 47,740 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $191.55 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

