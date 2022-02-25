Kooth (LON:KOO) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Rating) fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.81). 34,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 16,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.90).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 328.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 354.66. The company has a market cap of £85.28 million and a P/E ratio of -120.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Kooth (LON:KOO)

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services for children and young people in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help materials; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling services.

