Kooth (LON:KOO) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Rating) fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.81). 34,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 16,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.90).
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 328.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 354.66. The company has a market cap of £85.28 million and a P/E ratio of -120.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Kooth (LON:KOO)
