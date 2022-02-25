Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,298,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after buying an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after buying an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,389,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,020,000 after buying an additional 1,831,863 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.11. The firm has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.82.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

