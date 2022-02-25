Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.02.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $76.95. 678,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,767,572. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

