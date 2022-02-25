Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $22.52 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $564.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,047. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.20. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $501.67 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

