Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $15.69 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Cintas makes up about 1.8% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 97.2% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cintas by 34,580.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,095,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.39. 2,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,908. The business has a 50 day moving average of $398.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $321.39 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

