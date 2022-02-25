Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $32.29 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for about 3.8% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $32,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 160.9% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

Shares of DOV traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,129. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $122.61 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

