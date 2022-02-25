OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after buying an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,688,000 after buying an additional 71,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,385,000 after buying an additional 75,835 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,455,000 after purchasing an additional 213,243 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,403. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.27 and a 200-day moving average of $183.58. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.21 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

