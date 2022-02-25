Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of BAC opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $356.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

