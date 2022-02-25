Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $27,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after purchasing an additional 83,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,991,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,147,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,169,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,560,000 after buying an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $235.13 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.44 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.