Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Open Lending updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LPRO traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 109,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.42. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Open Lending by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Open Lending by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

