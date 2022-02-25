$580.16 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) will report $580.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $574.40 million and the highest is $590.77 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $512.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,474,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,611,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 65.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 54,983 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.41. 151,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,060. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

