Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.62) earnings per share.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $14.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.34. The company had a trading volume of 40,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,701. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.08. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.04.

BHVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,734 shares of company stock worth $11,502,028 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

