Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CRI traded up $9.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,717. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Carter’s by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 86,955 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter's

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

