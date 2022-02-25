Dynamic 1-Day Volume Tops $74.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.85 million and $74.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,791.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,689.04 or 0.06931966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.63 or 0.00274878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $303.07 or 0.00781272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00070383 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00388301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00215794 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

