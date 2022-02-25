MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 207,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,064. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $698.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.80.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in MannKind by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in MannKind by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in MannKind by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 27,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
MannKind Company Profile (Get Rating)
MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MannKind (MNKD)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.