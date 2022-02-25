Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,817 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.97 on Friday, reaching $224.24. 37,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.26. The company has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

