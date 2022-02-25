Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 441 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.62. 43,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,677,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

