Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79-3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.Flowserve also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.900 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of FLS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 88,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,467 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 69,935 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 59,684 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowserve (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.