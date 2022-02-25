CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 494 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.8% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $105.40. 327,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,252,006. The company has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

