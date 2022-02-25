Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 6,702 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,410,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,971,000 after purchasing an additional 121,692 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,753,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 617,580 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,333,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,121,000 after purchasing an additional 76,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,008,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 949,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,024,000 after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07.

