Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,367,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $400,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $149.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.38 and its 200 day moving average is $162.57.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

