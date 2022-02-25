Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $511,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,999,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,508,000 after acquiring an additional 92,447 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock opened at $313.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $327.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

